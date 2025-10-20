Tak Lee Machinery Holdings Reports Robust Annual Financial Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Tak Lee Machinery Holdings Limited ( (HK:2102) ).

Tak Lee Machinery Holdings Limited has announced its annual results for the year ended 31 July 2025, reporting a significant increase in revenue and profit. The company’s revenue rose by 18.4% to HK$330,652,000, while profit attributable to shareholders surged by 297.4% to HK$28,163,000. This substantial growth in profit is reflected in the earnings per share, which increased from 0.71 HK cents to 2.82 HK cents. The company also declared a dividend per share of 3.5 HK cents, marking a 133.3% increase. These results indicate a strong financial performance and a positive outlook for stakeholders.

More about Tak Lee Machinery Holdings Limited

Tak Lee Machinery Holdings Limited, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operates in the machinery industry, focusing on the provision of machinery and equipment services.

Average Trading Volume: 679,750

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$320M

