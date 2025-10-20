Tak Lee Machinery Holdings Announces Final Dividend for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tak Lee Machinery Holdings Limited ( (HK:2102) ) has shared an update.

Tak Lee Machinery Holdings Limited announced a final ordinary cash dividend of HKD 0.02 per share for the financial year ending 31 July 2025. The dividend will be paid on 19 December 2025, following shareholder approval on 26 November 2025. This announcement reflects the company’s financial performance and commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

More about Tak Lee Machinery Holdings Limited

Tak Lee Machinery Holdings Limited operates in the machinery industry, focusing on providing machinery products and services. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is involved in the distribution and leasing of construction machinery.

Average Trading Volume: 679,750

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$320M

