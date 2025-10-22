T1 Energy Reports Q3 2025 Preliminary Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from T1 Energy ( (TE) ) is now available.

On October 22, 2025, T1 Energy Inc. reported preliminary financial results for the third quarter of 2025, with net sales between $200-$210 million on module sales of approximately 725 MW. The company maintained its 2025 EBITDA guidance of $25-$50 million, despite a potential dispute with a long-term offtake customer that led to a $53 million non-cash impairment. T1 plans to start construction of its G2_Austin solar cell manufacturing facility in Q4 2025, with production expected to begin in Q4 2026. The company is also progressing on securing Section 45X tax credits and supports U.S. policy investigations that could benefit its polysilicon contracts.

The most recent analyst rating on (TE) stock is a Buy with a $7.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on T1 Energy stock, see the TE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TE is a Underperform.

T1 Energy’s stock score reflects significant financial difficulties, including ongoing losses, high leverage, and negative cash flows. Technical analysis suggests bearish momentum, while valuation is unattractive. Positively, recent earnings call and corporate events indicate strategic transformation and progress, but these are offset by challenges with legacy operations and regulatory hurdles. Signs of potential turnaround exist, but significant risks remain.

To see Spark’s full report on TE stock, click here.

More about T1 Energy

T1 Energy Inc. is an energy solutions provider focused on building an integrated U.S. supply chain for solar and batteries. The company has positioned itself as a leading solar manufacturing company in the U.S. with a complementary solar and battery storage strategy, and is exploring value optimization opportunities across its European asset portfolio.

Average Trading Volume: 3,649,132

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $802.6M

For an in-depth examination of TE stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue