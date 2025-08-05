Synchrony Financial to Acquire Lowe’s Credit Portfolio

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Synchrony Financial ( (SYF) ) has provided an update.

On August 4, 2025, Synchrony Financial announced its agreement to acquire Lowe’s commercial co-branded credit card portfolio, which includes loan receivables of approximately $0.8 billion. This acquisition, expected to complete in the first half of 2026, will position Synchrony as the issuer of the portfolio, with an anticipated reserve of up to $50 million to be recorded in the third quarter of 2025.

Spark’s Take on SYF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SYF is a Outperform.

Synchrony Financial’s strong technical performance and undervaluation relative to peers are major positives. While financial performance is robust, high debt levels and inconsistent cash flow growth are concerns. Strategic partnerships and initiatives highlight potential for future growth.

More about Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on consumer financial products such as credit cards, savings products, and loans. The company is known for its partnerships with retailers to offer co-branded credit card programs.

Average Trading Volume: 3,537,872

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $25.13B

