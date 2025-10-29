Sydbank Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results and Updates Profit Forecast

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Sydbank A/S ( (GB:0MGE) ).

Sydbank A/S reported a highly satisfactory profit for Q3 2025, with profit after tax rising to DKK 710 million from DKK 567 million in Q2 2025. The bank has shown growth across various parameters, achieving a return on equity of 17.4% despite macroeconomic uncertainties. The profit forecast for 2025 has been clarified, with expectations now set between DKK 2,400-2,600 million, slightly adjusted from the previous range. This outlook remains subject to market and economic conditions, which could impact impairment charges.

Sydbank A/S is a financial institution based in Denmark, offering a range of banking services including corporate, retail, and private banking. The bank focuses on expanding its business while maintaining profitability and has been successful in attracting a growing number of satisfied customers across its segments.

