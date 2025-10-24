SuperX AI Technology Invests in MicroInference to Boost AI Development

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Super X AI Technology ( (SUPX) ) is now available.

On October 24, 2025, SuperX AI Technology Limited announced a strategic investment in MicroInference Pte. Ltd., a Singapore-based NVIDIA Solution Provider. This investment, valued at $3 million, allows SuperX AI to acquire a 51% stake in MicroInference, with potential for full acquisition based on performance milestones. The move is part of SuperX’s strategy to strengthen its supply chain and enhance its AI ecosystem, particularly in the Asia Pacific region. By leveraging MicroInference’s expertise in NVIDIA technologies, SuperX aims to accelerate AI capabilities and infrastructure deployment, bolstering its market position and supporting regional innovation.

SuperX AI Technology Limited is an AI infrastructure solutions provider headquartered in Singapore. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of proprietary hardware, advanced software, and end-to-end services for AI data centers. Its core products include high-performance AI servers, 800 Volts Direct Current solutions, high-density liquid cooling solutions, AI cloud, and AI agents, serving institutional clients globally.

