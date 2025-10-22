Sunshine Oilsands Announces Further Delay in Circular Dispatch for Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sunshine Oilsands ( (HK:2012) ) just unveiled an update.

Sunshine Oilsands Ltd. has announced a further delay in the dispatch of a circular related to a significant acquisition transaction. The circular, which includes details of the acquisition of a 51% equity interest in a target company and the issuance of consideration shares, was initially expected by October 22, 2025, but will now be postponed to on or before November 13, 2025. This delay is due to the need for additional time to prepare and incorporate necessary information. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution as the completion of the transaction is subject to certain conditions.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2012) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sunshine Oilsands stock, see the HK:2012 Stock Forecast page.

More about Sunshine Oilsands

Sunshine Oilsands Ltd. is a Calgary-based public corporation listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since March 1, 2012. The company focuses on developing its significant holdings of oil sands leases in the Athabasca oil sands region, with interests in approximately one million acres of oil sands and petroleum and natural gas leases. Currently, Sunshine Oilsands is concentrating on executing milestone undertakings in the West Ells project area, which has an initial production target of 5,000 barrels per day.

Average Trading Volume: 3,097,408

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$262.8M

