Strata Minerals Advances Exploration with New Drilling and Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Nickelx Ltd ( (AU:SMX) ) is now available.

Strata Minerals Limited has made significant progress in its exploration activities during the September 2025 quarter. At the Penny South Gold Project, the company completed its first-ever diamond drilling program, targeting extensions of mineralized zones, with results expected soon. Additionally, Strata has entered into an agreement to acquire the Zelica Gold Project, enhancing its gold exploration portfolio. The company also conducted mapping and sampling at the Elliot Lake Uranium Project. Financially, Strata secured a government co-funded grant for drilling and reported a cash position of $1.47 million, indicating a stable financial footing to support ongoing exploration efforts.

More about Nickelx Ltd

Strata Minerals Limited is a company in the mining industry, focusing on gold and uranium exploration. Its primary projects include the Penny South Gold Project and the Zelica Gold Project in Western Australia, as well as the Elliot Lake Uranium Project in Canada. The company is strategically positioned near significant gold deposits and is actively expanding its exploration portfolio.

Average Trading Volume: 888,122

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$5.63M

See more insights into SMX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue