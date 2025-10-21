Stardust Power Signs Intent with Prairie Lithium

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Stardust Power ( (SDST) ) has shared an announcement.

On October 21, 2025, Stardust Power announced a non-binding letter of intent with Prairie Lithium Limited for the supply of 6,000 metric tons per annum of lithium carbonate equivalent in the form of lithium chloride. This agreement, which is subject to a definitive agreement, marks a significant step for Stardust Power as it accelerates its business model and strengthens its position in the North American lithium supply chain. The supply will be delivered to the Port of Muskogee’s Free Trade Zone, offering strategic advantages such as tariff exemptions. Initial deliveries are expected to begin in 2027, with the agreement spanning an initial six-year term and options for extensions. This move is expected to enhance Stardust Power’s commercial position, unlock new financing avenues, and support the company’s transition from development to operations.

Stardust Power is a developer of battery-grade lithium carbonate aimed at enhancing America’s energy security through resilient supply chains. The company is constructing a strategically located lithium refinery in Muskogee, Oklahoma, capable of producing up to 50,000 metric tons of battery-grade lithium carbonate annually. Stardust Power is committed to sustainability and trades on Nasdaq under the ticker ‘SDST.’

Average Trading Volume: 374,646

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $44.58M

