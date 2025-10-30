Sprott to Release 2025 Q3 Results with Upcoming Webcast

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Sprott ( (TSE:SII) ).

Sprott Inc. has announced the release of its third quarter results for 2025, scheduled for November 5, 2025, at 7:00 a.m. The company will host a webcast at 10:00 a.m. on the same day to discuss the results, featuring key executives including CEO Whitney George. This announcement highlights Sprott’s commitment to transparency and provides an opportunity for stakeholders to gain insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:SII) stock is a Buy with a C$109.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sprott stock, see the TSE:SII Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:SII Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:SII is a Outperform.

Sprott’s overall stock score reflects its strong financial performance, with robust growth and profitability supported by a solid balance sheet. While its technical indicators suggest caution, the company’s valuation and strategic initiatives provide a balanced outlook. The recent corporate events and positive earnings call sentiment further bolster its position in the market.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:SII stock, click here.

More about Sprott

Sprott is a global asset manager specializing in investments in precious metals and critical materials. The company offers a range of investment strategies including Exchange Listed Products, Managed Equities, and Private Strategies. Sprott operates from offices in Toronto, New York, Connecticut, and California, and its shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol SII.

Average Trading Volume: 82,932

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$2.97B

For a thorough assessment of SII stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue