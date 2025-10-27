Sprintex Advances with Successful PLC System Commissioning at Mest Water

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sprintex Limited ( (AU:SIX) ) has issued an announcement.

Sprintex Limited has successfully delivered and commenced the commissioning of its integrated PLC control systems at Mest Water’s Netherlands facility, marking a significant milestone in their collaboration. This development transitions Sprintex from a component supplier to a full-system technology partner, positioning the company to capitalize on a lucrative market opportunity, including a potential maiden order valued at €9.3 million. The integration of Sprintex’s systems is expected to benefit from new European regulations on nitrogen and ammonia reduction, enhancing the economic potential of Mest Water’s ZLD-UP systems and supporting Sprintex’s growth in commercial production orders and recurring revenue.

Sprintex Limited operates in the engineering sector, focusing on the development and production of high-speed Mechanical Vapour Recompression (MVR) vapor blowers and integrated control systems. The company is involved in creating solutions for zero-liquid-discharge (ZLD) systems, targeting the circular economy and environmental compliance markets.

