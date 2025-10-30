Spain’s Inflation Surprises, Sparks Rate Hike Concerns

Spain’s preliminary inflation rate for the year-over-year period rose to 3.1%, up from the previous 3.0%. This marks a 0.1 percentage point increase, indicating a slight upward trend in inflation.

The actual inflation rate surpassed analyst estimates of 2.9%, suggesting stronger-than-expected price pressures. This unexpected rise may impact the stock market by increasing concerns over potential interest rate hikes. Sectors sensitive to interest rates, such as real estate and utilities, might experience volatility. The market impact is likely to be short-term as investors adjust their expectations regarding monetary policy.

