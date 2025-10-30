Spain’s Inflation Surges: Market Braces for Impact

Spain’s Harmonised Inflation Rate MoM preliminary figures show a significant increase to 0.5% from the previous 0.2%, marking a 0.3 percentage point rise. This upward movement indicates a higher inflationary pressure compared to the prior month.

The actual inflation rate surpasses analyst estimates of 0.3%, suggesting stronger-than-expected inflationary trends. This development is likely to impact the stock market, with consumer goods and retail sectors potentially facing pressure due to increased costs. The market impact may be short-term as investors adjust their sentiment based on inflation expectations.

