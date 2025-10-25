Southside Bancshares’ Earnings Call: Mixed Signals

Southside Bancshares ((SBSI)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Southside Bancshares’ recent earnings call painted a mixed picture, reflecting both promising growth and significant challenges. While the company reported robust loan production and deposit growth, the financial landscape was marred by a sharp decline in net income, a substantial loss on securities sales, and an increase in nonperforming assets. The negative financial impacts seemed to overshadow the positive developments, leaving stakeholders with a cautious outlook.

Strong Loan Growth

The third quarter saw Southside Bancshares achieve impressive loan growth, with new loan production totaling approximately $500 million. This marked a significant increase from the second quarter’s $290 million. The company reported a $163 million increase in loans, driven by notable growth in commercial real estate, commercial loans, and construction loans.

Improvement in Noninterest Income

Noninterest income showed improvement, excluding the net loss on the sales of AFS securities. It increased by $260,000 or 2.1% for the linked quarter, primarily driven by an uptick in trust fees. This growth in noninterest income highlights the company’s efforts to diversify its revenue streams.

Deposit Growth

Deposits experienced a healthy increase of $329.6 million or 5% on a linked quarter basis. This growth was fueled by increases in broker deposits as well as commercial and retail deposits, indicating strong customer confidence and engagement.

Positive Outlook for Net Interest Income

Despite the challenges, Southside Bancshares remains optimistic about its net interest income. The repositioning of the securities portfolio and late third-quarter loan growth have set the stage for an improved net interest margin, expected to rise slightly in the fourth quarter.

Significant Net Income Decrease

The earnings call revealed a concerning decrease in net income for the third quarter, which stood at $4.9 million. This represents a decrease of $16.9 million or 77.5% compared to the previous quarter, highlighting the financial hurdles the company faces.

Loss on Securities Sales

A significant challenge for Southside Bancshares was the sale of approximately $325 million of lower-yielding securities, which resulted in a net loss of $24.4 million. This move, while detrimental in the short term, is part of a strategy to enhance future net interest income.

Decrease in Earnings Per Share

The company reported a decrease in diluted earnings per share, which fell to $0.16 for the third quarter, down by $0.56 per share from the linked quarter. This decline underscores the financial pressures impacting shareholder returns.

Increase in Nonperforming Assets

Nonperforming assets increased by approximately $2.7 million during the third quarter. Although these assets remain concentrated in a previously disclosed multifamily loan, the increase is a point of concern for the company’s asset quality.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Southside Bancshares provided comprehensive guidance, emphasizing a potential for growth driven by a robust loan pipeline and strategic opportunities in the Texas market. Despite the current challenges, the company anticipates favorable conditions for net interest income, supported by the restructuring of their securities portfolio and ongoing deposit growth.

In summary, Southside Bancshares’ earnings call highlighted a complex financial landscape, with significant growth in loans and deposits tempered by notable financial setbacks. The company’s forward-looking guidance suggests optimism for future net interest income, although challenges remain. Stakeholders are advised to remain cautious yet hopeful as the company navigates these turbulent times.

