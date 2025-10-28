Southern California Bancorp Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

California BanCorp reported a net income of $15.7 million for the third quarter of 2025, marking an increase from the previous quarter’s $14.1 million and a significant turnaround from a net loss of $16.5 million in the same quarter of 2024. The company highlighted strong deposit growth and loan originations, alongside a decrease in non-performing assets, reflecting progress in derisking its balance sheet. The firm also executed a share repurchase program and paid off high-cost subordinated notes, demonstrating a focus on enhancing shareholder value. Despite economic uncertainties, the company remains optimistic about its future, backed by a solid capital position and a strategy to expand its commercial banking franchise across California.

The most recent analyst rating on (BCAL) stock is a Buy with a $18.50 price target.

Spark’s Take on BCAL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BCAL is a Outperform.

Southern California Bancorp’s overall stock score is driven by its strong financial performance, characterized by robust revenue growth and solid cash flow. The technical analysis suggests a neutral to slightly bearish trend, while the valuation is fair. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events does not impact the score.

More about Southern California Bancorp

Southern California Bancorp, operating under the name California BanCorp, is the holding company for California Bank of Commerce, N.A. It focuses on providing relationship-based commercial banking services across California, emphasizing its role as a business bank.

Average Trading Volume: 113,524

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $564.2M

