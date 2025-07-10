South West Water Agrees to £24m Investment Package Following Ofwat Investigation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Pennon Group plc ( (GB:PNN) ) is now available.

Ofwat has announced its findings for South West Water as part of a sector-wide investigation into wastewater activities. South West Water has agreed to an enforcement package worth £24 million, which includes investments to reduce environmental spills, tackle sewer misuse, and support environmental recovery, instead of facing a financial penalty. These measures are expected to improve customer service and environmental outcomes, aligning with the company’s broader plans to address storm overflows and enhance water quality.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:PNN) stock is a Buy with a £7.40 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Pennon Group plc stock, see the GB:PNN Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PNN is a Neutral.

Pennon Group’s stock score reflects mixed financial performance with revenue growth but profitability challenges. Positive factors include strong regulatory achievements and strategic investments, while valuation concerns and mixed technical indicators weigh on the score.

Pennon Group plc operates in the utilities industry, primarily focusing on water and wastewater services. The company is known for its significant market presence in the UK, particularly through its subsidiary, South West Water, which provides water and wastewater services to the South West of England.

Average Trading Volume: 1,235,247

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £2.27B

