SoFi Technologies Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Sofi Technologies Inc ( (SOFI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Sofi Technologies Inc presented to its investors.

SoFi Technologies Inc. is a digital financial services company offering a comprehensive suite of financial products and services, including lending, investing, and banking, with a focus on innovation in fintech.

In its third quarter of 2025, SoFi Technologies reported record net revenue of $962 million and net income of $139 million, showcasing significant growth in both its member base and product offerings. The company also raised its guidance for the year, reflecting strong performance and strategic investments.

Key financial highlights include a 38% increase in adjusted net revenue to $950 million and a 49% rise in adjusted EBITDA to $277 million. The company also reported a 35% increase in member growth, reaching 12.6 million members, and a 36% increase in product growth to 18.6 million products. Fee-based revenue saw a 50% increase, driven by strong performance in its Loan Platform Business.

SoFi’s strategic initiatives include expanding its offerings in crypto, blockchain, and AI, as well as enhancing its financial services with innovations like Cash Coach and SoFi Pay. The company continues to strengthen its brand and improve credit performance, with a notable decrease in charge-off rates for personal and student loans.

Looking ahead, SoFi’s management remains optimistic about its growth trajectory, expecting to add at least 3.5 million new members by the end of 2025 and achieve adjusted net revenue of approximately $3.54 billion. The company is poised to continue its aggressive investment in innovation and expansion across its financial services platform.

