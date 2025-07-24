Smithfield Foods Amends Credit Agreements for Liquidity

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Smithfield Foods ( (SFD) ) just unveiled an update.

On July 22, 2025, Smithfield Foods, Inc. and its subsidiaries amended and restated their credit and receivables agreements, removing the monetization component of their financial facility. This decision was made due to the company’s strong liquidity position, rendering the monetization component unnecessary, and was executed without incurring any early termination penalties or material exit costs.

The most recent analyst rating on (SFD) stock is a Buy with a $28.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Smithfield Foods stock, see the SFD Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SFD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SFD is a Outperform.

Smithfield Foods demonstrates strong operational improvements and cash generation, with a solid balance sheet. Positive technical signals support a bullish outlook, though declining revenue and external risks like tariffs remain concerns. The high dividend yield suggests potential undervaluation but also reflects compensation for risks.

To see Spark’s full report on SFD stock, click here.

More about Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods, Inc. operates in the food industry, primarily focusing on the production and sale of pork products. The company is involved in various stages of pork production, including farming, processing, and distribution, with a significant market presence in the United States and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 596,647

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $9.41B

See more insights into SFD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue