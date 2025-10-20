SMG Swiss Marketplace Group Unveils First Sustainability and Avoided Emissions Reports

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from SMG Swiss Marketplace Group Holding AG ( (CH:SMG) ) is now available.

SMG Swiss Marketplace Group has published its first Sustainability Report 2024 and Avoided Emissions Report 2024, highlighting significant progress in sustainability efforts and the impact of second-hand transactions on reducing emissions. The reports underscore SMG’s commitment to transparency and accountability, showcasing a 14% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and the avoidance of over 71,000 tonnes of CO₂e through re-commerce. These initiatives reflect SMG’s strategic focus on ESG principles and its role in promoting sustainable consumption, contributing to Switzerland’s circular economy.

SMG Swiss Marketplace Group Holding AG is a digital company that operates a network of online marketplaces, providing innovative tools and services in sectors such as real estate, automotive, general marketplaces, and finance and insurance. Founded in 2021 by TX Group AG, Ringier AG, Die Mobiliar, and General Atlantic, SMG aims to simplify people’s lives with its diverse portfolio, which includes platforms like ImmoScout24, AutoScout24, and Ricardo.

Average Trading Volume: 360,159

