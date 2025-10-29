SmartPay Holdings Limited Faces Suspension Amid Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

SmartPay Holdings Limited ( (DE:KX2) ) has provided an update.

SmartPay Holdings Limited’s securities will be suspended from quotation following the High Court of New Zealand’s approval of a scheme of arrangement. This scheme allows Shift4 Holdings Limited to acquire all issued shares of SmartPay, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

SmartPay Holdings Limited operates in the financial technology industry, providing payment solutions and services. The company focuses on delivering innovative payment systems to businesses, enhancing transaction efficiency and customer experience.

