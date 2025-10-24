SmartCraft ASA Advances Share Buy-Back Programme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from SmartCraft ASA Class A ( (DE:9YK) ) is now available.

SmartCraft ASA has been actively engaging in a share buy-back programme, announced on 27 August 2025, with a maximum consideration of NOK 35,000,000. Between 16 October 2025 and 24 October 2025, the company repurchased 61,032 shares at an average price of NOK 26.5715 per share, contributing to a total of 278,541 shares bought back under the programme. This initiative aligns with the company’s strategic financial management and compliance with EU Market Abuse Regulation and Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

More about SmartCraft ASA Class A

SmartCraft ASA is a leading Nordic provider of mission-critical SaaS solutions tailored for SMEs in the construction sector, focusing on enhancing productivity, margins, and resource efficiency. The company serves over 13,800 customers and employs 270 people across Norway, Sweden, Finland, and the UK. SmartCraft was listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2021.

Average Trading Volume: 100,155

Current Market Cap: NOK4.46B

