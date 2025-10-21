Sinoma Science & Technology Reports Robust Financial Growth in 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China National Building Material Co ( (HK:3323) ) just unveiled an announcement.

For the nine months ending September 30, 2025, Sinoma Science & Technology, a subsidiary of China National Building Material Co, reported significant financial growth. Operating revenue rose by 33.47% compared to the previous year, reaching over 21.7 billion RMB. Net profit attributable to shareholders saw a substantial increase of 143.24%, while net profit after extraordinary gains or losses surged by 269.72%. The company also reported a notable improvement in net cash flow from operating activities, which increased by 91.20%. These results highlight Sinoma’s strong market performance and suggest a positive outlook for stakeholders.

More about China National Building Material Co

China National Building Material Co is a major player in the building materials industry, with a focus on producing and supplying various construction materials. Its subsidiary, Sinoma Science & Technology, is listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and specializes in advanced material technologies.

Average Trading Volume: 33,119,896

Current Market Cap: HK$42.9B

