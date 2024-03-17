Singapore Institute Converts Debt to Equity

Singapore Institute of Advanced Medicine Holdings Ltd. (SG:9G2) has released an update.

Singapore Institute of Advanced Medicine Holdings Ltd. is set to repay S$3.4 million in loans by issuing 37,777,777 new ordinary shares to its lenders. The shares will be distributed among five lenders, according to their respective loan agreements. This strategic move allows the company to manage its debts effectively by opting to use shares instead of cash for repayment.

