Simmons 1st Nat’l Announces CEO Retirement

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from Simmons 1st Nat’l ( (SFNC) ) is now available.

On July 30, 2025, Simmons First National Corporation announced the retirement of George A. Makris, Jr. as Chairman and CEO, effective December 31, 2025. James M. Brogdon will assume the roles of President and CEO on January 1, 2026, while Marty D. Casteel will become Chairman. Makris’ leadership saw significant growth and strategic transformation, and the company is confident in Brogdon’s ability to continue building value for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (SFNC) stock is a Hold with a $23.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Simmons 1st Nat’l stock, see the SFNC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SFNC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SFNC is a Neutral.

Simmons 1st Nat’l receives a score of 69.7, reflecting a stable financial position with solid cash flow and strategic initiatives. However, challenges in revenue growth and recent corporate events pose risks. Positive earnings call sentiment and fair valuation offer a balanced outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on SFNC stock, click here.

More about Simmons 1st Nat’l

Simmons First National Corporation is a financial holding company based in the Mid-South, with its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, operating over 220 branches across Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions with a client-centric approach and has been recognized for its workplace excellence and regional banking services.

Average Trading Volume: 1,070,777

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.75B

See more insights into SFNC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue