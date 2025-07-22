Simmons 1st Nat’l Announces $300M Stock Offering

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Simmons 1st Nat’l ( (SFNC) ) has issued an announcement.

On July 21, 2025, Simmons First National Corporation announced the pricing of its public offering of 16,220,000 shares of Class A common stock at $18.50 per share, totaling approximately $300 million. The offering, expected to close on July 23, 2025, aims to support general corporate purposes, including potential balance sheet repositioning and growth, reflecting Simmons’ strategic focus on enhancing its financial position and market operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (SFNC) stock is a Hold with a $22.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Simmons 1st Nat’l stock, see the SFNC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SFNC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SFNC is a Outperform.

Simmons 1st Nat’l scores well due to strong earnings call insights and positive corporate events, indicating strategic growth and stability. Financial performance presents some challenges, but the overall outlook remains favorable.

To see Spark’s full report on SFNC stock, click here.

More about Simmons 1st Nat’l

Simmons First National Corporation is a Mid-South based financial holding company with a history of paying cash dividends to its shareholders for 116 consecutive years. Its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, operates over 220 branches across Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas, offering comprehensive financial solutions with a client-centric approach. The company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol SFNC.

Average Trading Volume: 605,106

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.53B

For detailed information about SFNC stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue