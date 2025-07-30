Shriram Finance Announces Debenture Buyback Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Shriram Finance Limited ( (IN:SHRIRAMFIN) ) has provided an update.

Shriram Finance Limited has announced the outcome of its Banking & Finance Committee meeting, revealing plans for the repurchase or partial redemption of its outstanding senior, secured, rated, listed, redeemable, taxable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) maturing on December 19, 2025. The company has set a limit of Rs.900 crore for this initiative, aiming to manage its financial obligations effectively. The record date for identifying eligible debenture holders is August 5, 2025, with a payment date set for September 2, 2025. This strategic move is expected to impact the company’s financial structure and provide liquidity to debenture holders.

More about Shriram Finance Limited

Shriram Finance Limited operates in the finance industry, primarily focusing on providing financial services including the issuance of non-convertible debentures. The company is known for its involvement in the banking and finance sector, with a strong presence in India.

Average Trading Volume: 156,458

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 1191.5B INR

Find detailed analytics on SHRIRAMFIN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue