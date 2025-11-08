tiprankstipranks
Is Paramount Skydance Stock (PSKY) a Buy Ahead of Earnings?

Story Highlights

Analysts remain concerned about Paramount Skydance’s stock ahead of its Q3FY25 results. Let’s briefly review their views.

Is Paramount Skydance Stock (PSKY) a Buy Ahead of Earnings?

Paramount Skydance (PSKY) is scheduled to report its third-quarter results after the market closes on Monday, November 10. Investors will closely watch the release, as it marks the first quarterly performance of the merged Paramount Global and Skydance Media, which completed their merger on August 7, 2025.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Expectations from Paramount Skydance

The Street expects Paramount Skydance to report adjusted earnings per share of $0.41 on sales of $6.85 billion. This reflects a 16.3% year-over-year decline in earnings but a modest 1.6% growth in sales.

Results and management commentary are expected to reveal both new growth opportunities and ongoing integration challenges as the team works toward cost efficiencies and stronger content pipelines. PSKY stock has surged more than 43% year-to-date, with most of the gains coming post-merger.

The company has also secured major streaming partnerships that investors will be eager to hear more about. For instance, Paramount has committed to a $7.7 billion, seven-year deal for exclusive U.S. streaming rights to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and a $1.5 billion agreement with “South Park” creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

Under new CEO David Ellison’s leadership, Paramount Skydance has been attempting to acquire rival Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) but has faced strong resistance. Analysts will look for updates on this potential takeover bid as PSKY contends with competition from Comcast (CMCSA) and Netflix (NFLX).

What Analysts Are Saying About Paramount

Wall Street remains cautious about PSKY’s ability to integrate operations effectively and achieve cost efficiencies amid heavy content investments.

Recently, J.P. Morgan analyst David Karnovsky reiterated his “Sell” rating on PSKY stock, while lifting his price target from $10 to $14, implying 5.4% downside potential. He cited the company’s planned cost-saving measures as the reason for the target increase but remains cautious about the shares ahead of the earnings report.

Meanwhile, Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall raised his price target to $16 (8.1% upside potential) from $10 and kept his “Hold” rating. Cahall noted that Q3 results will be a pivotal test of the new management team’s turnaround plan. He expects PSKY to focus on two priorities: cutting costs to boost profitability and investing in new content and streaming upgrades to drive long-term growth.

Is PSKY a Good Stock to Buy?

On TipRanks, PSKY stock has a Moderate Sell consensus rating based on two Buys, seven Holds, and six Sell ratings. The average Paramount Skydance price target of $13.33 implies 9.9% downside potential from current levels.

See more PSKY analyst ratings

Disclaimer & Disclosure

