Shore Bancshares Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

The latest announcement is out from Shore Bancshares ( (SHBI) ).

On August 1, 2025, Shore Bancshares, Inc. announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share, payable on August 25, 2025, to stockholders of record as of August 11, 2025. This announcement reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to providing value to its shareholders and may positively impact its market positioning by demonstrating financial stability and shareholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (SHBI) stock is a Buy with a $20.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Shore Bancshares stock, see the SHBI Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SHBI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SHBI is a Outperform.

Shore Bancshares is well-positioned with strong financial performance and positive technical indicators. The recent appointment of a new CFO is a strategic move expected to bolster future growth. While the stock is nearing overbought levels, its attractive valuation and dividend yield make it a compelling investment.

To see Spark’s full report on SHBI stock, click here.

More about Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares is a financial holding company based in Easton, Maryland, and is the parent company of Shore United Bank, N.A. It offers trust and wealth management services through Wye Financial Partners, a division of Shore United Bank, N.A.

Average Trading Volume: 155,388

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $517.6M

