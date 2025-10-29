Shimano Inc. Reports Mixed Earnings for FY2025

Shimano ( (SHMDF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Shimano presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Shimano Inc. is a leading Japanese company specializing in the production of bicycle components and fishing tackle, operating primarily in the sporting goods industry with a strong global presence.

In its latest earnings report for the first nine months of FY2025, Shimano Inc. reported a 4.8% increase in net sales compared to the previous year, reaching 351,020 million yen. However, the company faced significant declines in operating and ordinary income, which fell by 27.8% and 48.1% respectively, primarily due to foreign exchange losses.

The bicycle components segment saw a 4.9% increase in sales, driven by strong interest in products like the XTR and DEORE series, despite high market inventories in some regions. The fishing tackle segment also experienced a 4.6% rise in sales, bolstered by strong demand in North America and Europe, although operating income decreased by 31.2% due to market conditions.

Looking forward, Shimano’s management maintains its forecast for the full fiscal year 2025, anticipating a modest 2% increase in net sales, while projecting continued challenges in operating income due to ongoing market uncertainties and foreign exchange impacts.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue