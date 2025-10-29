SHIKOKU KASEI Reports Mixed Financial Results for Nine Months Ending September 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from SHIKOKU KASEI HOLDINGS CORPORATION ( (JP:4099) ) is now available.

SHIKOKU KASEI HOLDINGS CORPORATION reported its consolidated financial results for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, showing a slight decline in net sales by 1% compared to the previous year. Despite this, the company achieved an increase in operating and ordinary profits by 9.5% and 7.9%, respectively. However, the profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 11%. The company’s equity-to-asset ratio improved to 67.1% from 61.4% at the end of 2024, indicating a stronger financial position. The forecast for the full fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, anticipates modest growth in net sales and operating profit, although profit attributable to owners is expected to decline by 20.6%.

SHIKOKU KASEI HOLDINGS CORPORATION is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the chemical industry. It focuses on producing various chemical products and services, catering to a diverse market.

Average Trading Volume: 91,042

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen107.5B

