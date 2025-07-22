Shandong Hi-Speed New Energy Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Shandong Hi-Speed New Energy Group Limited ( (HK:1250) ).

Shandong Hi-Speed New Energy Group Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 27, 2025, to review and approve the unaudited interim results for the first half of the year ending June 30, 2025. The meeting will also consider the potential payment of an interim dividend, which could impact shareholder returns and reflect the company’s financial health.

More about Shandong Hi-Speed New Energy Group Limited

Shandong Hi-Speed New Energy Group Limited operates in the energy sector, focusing on new energy solutions and services. The company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 147,989

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$4.04B

