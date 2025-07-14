Shandong Hi-Speed New Energy Group Achieves Improved ESG Rating

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Shandong Hi-Speed New Energy Group Limited ( (HK:1250) ) has provided an update.

Shandong Hi-Speed New Energy Group Limited has received an improved ESG entity rating of ‘2’ from Sustainable Fitch, reflecting enhancements in its integration of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals into its strategy. The company’s strong performance in environmental, social, and governance aspects is supported by its innovative business models, such as ‘new energy + computing power’ and ‘new energy + transportation,’ which aid in reducing fossil fuel reliance and promoting sustainable energy practices. This development underscores the company’s commitment to energy transformation and positions it favorably within the renewable energy industry.

Shandong Hi-Speed New Energy Group Limited operates in the renewable energy sector, focusing primarily on photovoltaic and wind power. The company is also involved in districtwide heating systems, which are more energy-efficient compared to standalone systems. Their operations align with China’s long-term goals of achieving carbon peak by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060.

Average Trading Volume: 107,192

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$3.84B

