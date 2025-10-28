Sensata Technologies Reports Q3 Results Amid Revenue Decline

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Sensata ( (ST) ) just unveiled an update.

On October 28, 2025, Sensata Technologies reported its third-quarter financial results, revealing a decrease in revenue to $932 million, down 5.2% from the previous year, largely due to divestitures and product lifecycle management actions. The company recorded $259 million in charges related to goodwill impairment and excess capacity in electrification products, driven by changes in clean energy policies and emissions regulations. Despite these challenges, Sensata maintained strong cash flow and returned $17.5 million to shareholders in dividends. Additionally, Nicolas Bardot was appointed as Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, effective November 1, 2025, bringing over 20 years of operations leadership experience to the company. Sensata also announced a cash tender offer for up to $350 million of its outstanding senior notes, aiming to optimize its financial structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (ST) stock is a Hold with a $34.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sensata stock, see the ST Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ST Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ST is a Neutral.

Sensata’s overall stock score reflects a mixed outlook. Strong cash flow and earnings performance are offset by valuation concerns and technical indicators suggesting potential downside. Strategic growth in Sensing Solutions and China is promising, but challenges in other segments and markets remain.

To see Spark’s full report on ST stock, click here.

More about Sensata

Sensata Technologies is a global industrial technology company that focuses on creating a safer, cleaner, more efficient, and electrified world. It offers a broad portfolio of mission-critical sensors, electrical protection components, and sensor-rich solutions, serving customers in the automotive, heavy vehicle & off-road, industrial, and aerospace markets. The company operates globally with more than 18,000 employees across 13 countries.

Average Trading Volume: 1,448,978

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $4.64B

See more insights into ST stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue