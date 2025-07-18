Seikitokyu Kogyo Completes Treasury Shares Disposal

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Seikitokyu Kogyo Co., Ltd. ( (JP:1898) ) has provided an announcement.

Seikitokyu Kogyo Co., Ltd. has completed the payment process for the disposal of 23,400 treasury shares as restricted stock, a decision made during a Board of Directors meeting on June 24, 2025. This move, involving a total value of 34,374,600 yen, is aimed at aligning the interests of directors and executive officers with the company’s performance, potentially impacting its governance and stakeholder relations.

More about Seikitokyu Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Seikitokyu Kogyo Co., Ltd. operates in the construction industry and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market. The company is primarily involved in infrastructure development and maintenance, offering services that focus on road construction and civil engineering projects.

Average Trading Volume: 144,900

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen51.46B

