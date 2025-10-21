SEEC Media Group Acquires Leading Health Brand Dyesoo

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

SEEC Media Group Limited ( (HK:0205) ) has issued an announcement.

SEEC Media Group Limited has announced a discloseable transaction involving the acquisition of 100% equity interest in a target company that operates in the retail business on e-commerce platforms, primarily selling health and wellness products under the brand Dyesoo in the PRC. This acquisition is expected to strengthen SEEC Media Group’s position in the health and wellness industry, leveraging the successful track record and market recognition of Dyesoo, which has received numerous awards for its innovative products. The acquisition was facilitated by Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Limited, a substantial shareholder of SEEC Media Group, as part of its strategy to explore investment opportunities and enhance shareholder value.

SEEC Media Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability. It operates in the media industry and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company is focused on expanding its investment portfolio to enhance shareholder value.

