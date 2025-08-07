SBFC Finance Limited Receives ‘IND AA-/Stable’ Credit Rating for Debentures

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

SBFC Finance Limited ( (IN:SBFC) ) just unveiled an update.

SBFC Finance Limited has announced that India Ratings and Research Private Limited has assigned a credit rating of ‘IND AA-/Stable’ to its non-convertible debentures amounting to ₹700 crore. This rating reflects the company’s stable outlook and may impact its market positioning by potentially enhancing investor confidence and influencing borrowing costs.

More about SBFC Finance Limited

SBFC Finance Limited operates in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on providing financial products such as non-convertible debentures. The company is headquartered in Mumbai, India, and is listed on major stock exchanges including the National Stock Exchange of India and BSE Limited.

Average Trading Volume: 169,692

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 112.9B INR

