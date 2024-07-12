Sanrio Aligns Director Interests with New Stock Plan

Sanrio Company (JP:8136) has released an update.

Sanrio Company, Ltd. has announced the disposal of 37,500 shares of treasury stock as restricted stock remuneration for four of its directors, excluding outside directors. The shares are priced at JPY 3,177 each, totaling JPY 119,137,500, with a restriction period ending upon the director’s retirement. This initiative aims to align directors’ interests with long-term corporate value growth and shareholder value.

