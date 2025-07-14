Sanergy Group Clarifies Rights Issue Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Sanergy Group Ltd. ( (HK:2459) ).

Sanergy Group Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, announced a clarification regarding its Rights Issue, Placing, and Change in Board Lot Size. The company clarified that it has not conducted any rights issue or specific mandate placing within the last 12 months, and the Rights Issue will not significantly increase the number of issued shares or market capitalization. This announcement ensures that the Rights Issue is not subject to shareholders’ approval under the Listing Rules, maintaining the company’s compliance and operational transparency.

Average Trading Volume: 5,551,055

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$176.7M

