Ryanair Completes Share Buyback in July 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Ryanair Holdings ( (RYAAY) ).

Ryanair Holdings plc announced that between July 7 and July 11, 2025, it repurchased a total of 14,450 ordinary shares and 216,858 shares underlying American Depositary Shares as part of its ongoing share buy-back program. These transactions are part of a previously announced initiative on May 20, 2025, to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation, which could potentially increase earnings per share and improve market perception.

The most recent analyst rating on (RYAAY) stock is a Buy with a $23.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ryanair Holdings stock, see the RYAAY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on RYAAY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RYAAY is a Outperform.

Ryanair’s overall stock score reflects strong financial recovery and management, supported by positive technical indicators. The valuation is reasonable, albeit not exceptionally attractive. Despite some operational challenges and market uncertainties highlighted in the earnings call, the company’s strategic initiatives and robust cash position offer a balanced outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on RYAAY stock, click here.

More about Ryanair Holdings

Ryanair Holdings plc is a prominent airline company based in Dublin, Ireland. It operates in the aviation industry, offering low-cost flight services across Europe and is known for its budget-friendly travel options.

Average Trading Volume: 1,426,937

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $29.98B

For detailed information about RYAAY stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue