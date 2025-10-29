Royal Caribbean Reports Strong Q3 Earnings and Raises Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( (RCL) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Royal Caribbean Cruises presented to its investors.

Royal Caribbean Group, a leader in the vacation industry, operates a global fleet of 68 ships across five brands, providing cruise and land-based vacation experiences worldwide. The company recently reported strong third-quarter earnings, with an EPS of $5.74 and an adjusted EPS of $5.75, surpassing expectations due to increased demand and lower costs. As a result, Royal Caribbean has raised its full-year adjusted EPS guidance to between $15.58 and $15.63, indicating a 32% year-over-year growth. This performance is attributed to high guest satisfaction and strong bookings, despite minor disruptions from adverse weather and a temporary closure in Haiti.

The third quarter saw a load factor of 112%, with total revenues reaching $5.1 billion and net income at $1.6 billion. The company experienced a 7% increase in guests year-over-year, with gross margin yields up by 3.8%. Royal Caribbean also announced the opening of Royal Beach Club Santorini in 2026, expanding its exclusive destination portfolio. The company continues to see strong demand and pricing, with bookings for 2026 already surpassing previous years.

Looking forward, Royal Caribbean expects a 10.3% increase in capacity for the fourth quarter, driven by new ship launches. The company anticipates net yields to grow between 2.6% and 3.1% as-reported, with adjusted EPS for the fourth quarter projected to be between $2.74 and $2.79. Royal Caribbean’s strategic investments in innovative ships and exclusive destinations aim to capture a larger share of the $2 trillion vacation market, promising robust shareholder returns.

With a strong liquidity position of $6.8 billion and recent upgrades in credit ratings, Royal Caribbean is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory. The company’s focus on disciplined capital allocation and cost management supports its long-term financial goals, including achieving its 2027 Perfecta targets.

Overall, Royal Caribbean’s management remains optimistic about the future, driven by strong brand loyalty and a growing portfolio of vacation experiences. The company is committed to delivering exceptional vacation experiences while maintaining financial discipline and strategic growth initiatives.

