Rocky Brands Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Rocky Brands ( (RCKY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Rocky Brands presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Rocky Brands, Inc. is a prominent designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium footwear and apparel, known for its diverse portfolio of well-recognized brands such as Rocky, Georgia Boot, and XTRATUF.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Rocky Brands announced a notable increase in net sales and income, showcasing resilience in a challenging market environment. The company reported a 7.0% rise in net sales to $122.5 million and a significant 36.6% increase in net income to $7.2 million.

Key financial highlights include a gross margin improvement of 210 basis points to 40.2% and a reduction in total debt by 7.5% year-over-year. The company’s strategic focus on price adjustments and supply chain diversification, particularly leveraging facilities in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, contributed to these positive results. Additionally, the demand for brands like XTRATUF remained strong across wholesale and e-commerce channels.

Looking ahead, Rocky Brands remains optimistic about its growth prospects, driven by its strong brand portfolio and enhanced supply chain strategies, despite potential margin pressures from higher tariffs in the coming quarters. The company is poised to capture growth opportunities in 2026 and beyond.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue