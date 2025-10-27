RLF AgTech Ltd Reports Record Growth and Expands Market Reach

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

RLF AgTech Ltd ( (AU:RLF) ) has provided an announcement.

RLF AgTech Ltd reported a record September quarter with cash receipts of $5.3 million, marking a 6% increase from the previous year. The company has seen significant growth in its RLF LiquaForce product line, with cash receipts rising by 39%. The activation of a National Trading Agreement with Nutrien has expanded their distribution network to over 1200 outlets, enhancing market reach. The company is also making strides in Asia, launching products in Vietnam and preparing shipments to Taiwan. Operational upgrades and leadership changes, including the appointment of Stuart Upton as COO, are set to drive further growth and operational efficiency.

RLF AgTech Ltd is an Australian-based company specializing in plant nutrition. The company focuses on providing innovative agricultural solutions, with a significant market presence in Australia and expanding operations in Asia. Their primary products include RLF LiquaForce and other plant nutrition products, distributed through a wide network of outlets, including a recent expansion through a National Trading Agreement with Nutrien.

