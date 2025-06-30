Richly Field China Reports Increased Revenue but Faces Significant Losses in 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Richly Field China Development Limited ( (HK:0313) ) has shared an update.

Richly Field China Development Limited announced its audited consolidated annual results for the year ended 31 March 2025. The company reported a significant increase in revenue to HK$123,180,000 from HK$31,921,000 in the previous year. Despite the increase in revenue, the company faced a substantial loss of HK$250,923,000, primarily due to impairment losses on receivables and prepaid construction costs, as well as a loss on revaluation of investment properties. These financial results indicate ongoing challenges in the company’s operations, impacting its profitability and market positioning.

More about Richly Field China Development Limited

Richly Field China Development Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 313. The company operates in the real estate industry, focusing on property development and related services.

Average Trading Volume: 131,550

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$75.84M

Find detailed analytics on 0313 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue