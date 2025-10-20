Reti S.p.A. Expands Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Reti SpA ( (IT:RETI) ) just unveiled an update.

Reti S.p.A., a leading IT consulting firm in Italy, announced the purchase of 6,000 own shares at a total value of 9,345 Euros as part of its share buyback program. This move increases its total ownership to 294,000 shares, representing 2.352% of its share capital, and reflects the company’s strategic efforts to manage its equity structure effectively.

Established in Busto Arsizio in 1994, Reti (RETI:IM) is a prominent Italian player in the IT Consulting sector, specializing in System Integration services. The company, listed on Euronext Growth Milan, supports Mid & Large Corporates in digital transformation with a team of over 350 professionals. Reti offers IT Solutions, Business Consulting, and Managed Service Provider services, leveraging Key Enabling Technologies. It serves over 100 loyal customers in sectors like BFSI, IT, Telco, and Manufacturing, and maintains partnerships with major IT vendors. Reti’s ‘technological CAMPUS’ fosters innovation through six Centers of Competence and the Reti Academy, aligning with a sustainability strategy focused on digital transformation and innovation.

