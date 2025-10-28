Renasant Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Renasant ( (RNST) ) is now available.

Renasant Corporation announced its third-quarter 2025 earnings, reporting a net income of $59.8 million. The company experienced strong loan growth and profit improvement, with a net interest income of $228.1 million and a net interest margin of 3.85%. The integration with The First Bancshares, Inc. is progressing well, positioning Renasant to meet its financial goals. However, the company faced challenges such as a decrease in deposits and an increase in nonperforming loans. The Board approved a $150 million stock repurchase program, replacing the previous $100 million program.

More about Renasant

Average Trading Volume: 532,961

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.31B

