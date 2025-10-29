Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( (REGN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presented to its investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is a biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative medicines for serious diseases, utilizing proprietary technologies to advance drug development across various therapeutic areas. In its third quarter of 2025, Regeneron reported a 1% increase in revenues, reaching $3.75 billion, with notable growth in Dupixent sales and new FDA approvals for key treatments. The company’s financial performance was marked by a 9% increase in GAAP net income, although non-GAAP net income saw a decline. Regeneron highlighted strategic advancements, including FDA approvals for Libtayo and Evkeeza, and promising clinical trial results in several therapeutic areas. Looking ahead, Regeneron remains focused on advancing its late-stage pipeline and maintaining solid financial performance, with continued investments in innovation and shareholder value.

