Reabold Resources Faces Challenges with Romanian Gas Project

Reabold Resources ( (GB:RBD) ) has shared an announcement.

Reabold Resources plc, through its 50.8% shareholding in Danube Petroleum Limited, is indirectly involved in the Parta exploration license in Romania, operated by ADX Energy Ltd. The project has faced regulatory constraints and operational access issues, preventing the completion of the work plan. Consequently, ADX is disputing invoices totaling EUR 4.2 million issued by Romanian authorities for unperformed exploration commitments. The situation highlights challenges in fulfilling exploration obligations and potential financial implications for stakeholders.

Reabold Resources plc is an investing company with a diversified portfolio of exploration, appraisal, and development projects in the oil and gas industry. The company focuses on low-risk, near-term projects with significant valuation uplift potential and a clear monetization plan, aiming to return proceeds to shareholders and reinvest in further growth projects.

