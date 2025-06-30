RBR Group Extends MOU with Field Ready for Mozambique Training Venture

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

RBR Group Ltd ( (AU:RBR) ) has shared an announcement.

RBR Group Limited and Getenergy Field Ready Ltd have agreed to extend their Memorandum of Understanding until July 31, 2025. This extension will allow the parties to finalize a formal shareholders’ agreement for a new venture aimed at becoming the leading training and employability service provider in Mozambique, leveraging resources from both companies to support major projects in the energy, mining, and related sectors.

More about RBR Group Ltd

RBR Group Limited operates in the skilled labor and employability training industry, focusing on delivering skilled labor to various sites. The company is involved in training services, particularly in Mozambique, and collaborates with major international operators and government entities.

Current Market Cap: A$3.12M

