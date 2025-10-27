Ramelius Resources Targets 500,000 Ounce Gold Production in 5-Year Growth Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Ramelius Resources Limited ( (AU:RMS) ) has issued an update.

Ramelius Resources Limited has announced a strategic growth plan aiming to achieve a production target of over 500,000 ounces of gold over the next five years. This ambitious pathway highlights the company’s commitment to expanding its operational capabilities and strengthening its position in the mining sector, potentially impacting stakeholders by enhancing production efficiency and profitability.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:RMS) stock is a Buy with a A$5.25 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ramelius Resources Limited stock, see the AU:RMS Stock Forecast page.

More about Ramelius Resources Limited

Ramelius Resources Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focusing on the exploration and extraction of mineral resources, including gold. The company is known for its commitment to maintaining high standards in mineral resource management and exploration.

YTD Price Performance: 73.87%

Average Trading Volume: 15,261,672

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$6.74B

For a thorough assessment of RMS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue