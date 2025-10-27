Rakovina Therapeutics Unveils AI-Developed ATR Inhibitors with CNS Penetration

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Rakovina Therapeutics Inc ( (TSE:RKV) ).

Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. announced promising results from its AI-driven kt-5000AI drug discovery program at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference. The company showcased novel ATR inhibitors with confirmed CNS penetration, a significant advancement as no other ATR inhibitors have demonstrated meaningful CNS penetration globally. This development could potentially expand treatment options for patients with primary brain tumors and brain metastases, where effective therapies are limited. The lead compounds demonstrated potent ATR inhibition, selectivity, and metabolic stability in cell-based assays, as well as CNS penetration and tolerability in in vivo studies, supporting further preclinical development.

Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical research company focused on developing innovative cancer treatments. The company leverages unique technologies targeting the DNA-damage response, powered by Artificial Intelligence through proprietary platforms like Deep-Docking™ and Enki™. Rakovina aims to advance its pipeline of distinctive DNA-damage response inhibitors into human clinical trials in collaboration with pharmaceutical partners.

